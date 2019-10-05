Former chief designer Skoda left Rolls-Royce
The chief designer of Rolls-Royce Jozef Kaban left office six months after the start of work. The reasons for his departure, and the name of the successor, the company does not disclose.
Jozef Kaban was born in 1973 in Czechoslovakia. After graduating from the faculty of industrial design Academy of fine arts and design in Bratislava (Slovakia), in 1997 he received the degree at the Royal College of art in London (UK).
His career as a designer of the Volkswagen Group. While studying in Academy, he took part in the contest among student designers, took second place and was invited to work first as a Junior assistant designer and then as a designer exteriors. The concern, he has worked on the appearance of the hypercar Bugatti Veyron, then headed in 2003, the design division Audi. In 2008 came to Skoda, where he worked for the next 9 years. A few months after the premiere of restyled Skoda Octavia with the controversial two-piece front optics Jozef Kaban Skoda resigned from to take a seat chief designer of BMW is transformed into Infinity by Karim Habib.
BMW Jozef Kaban oversaw the development of the concept car BMW Vision iNext, which premiered in September 2018. On its basis in 2021 will build electric crossover in size close to the X5. In March 2019 Kaban took over the post of the chief designer of Rolls-Royce. Now, six months later, he left the British brand and BMW Group, as a whole. According to the official version, in order to “pursue other interests”. The head of Rolls-Royce Torsten Muller-Ötvös thanked Josef Kaban for the contribution he has made during his short period of work as chief designer, and wished him all the best for the future. The name of the new chief designer of Rolls-Royce promise to call later.