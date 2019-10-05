Former coach Moustache and Klitschko was brutally beaten (photo, video)
The former coach of Wladimir Klitschko and Alexander Usik 68-year-old Ali Bashir was seriously injured during the incident before the evening of Boxing in flint (Michigan, USA). In the main event of the competition was to be held a fight for the vacant titles of world champion for the WBC/WBO among American Clarissa shields (9-0, 2 KO) and Ivana Habazin (20-3, 7 KO’s) of Croatia, coached by the famous American.
During the weigh-Bashir grappled with the man, presumably from the team shields. In the video there is no time of the attack, but eyewitnesses claim that the strike was subversive. As a result of Bashir was hospitalized with a fractured facial bone, and the fight was canceled.
TMZ Sports claims that the police detained the suspect. His identity was not reported.
Himself, Bashir, and is now working with the boxer from Ukraine — by Vlad Sirenko, said to media that he will undergo surgery.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter