Former coach Moustache and Klitschko was brutally beaten (photo, video)

| October 5, 2019 | Uncategorized | No Comments

Бывшего тренера Усика и Кличко жестоко избили (фото, видео)

The former coach of Wladimir Klitschko and Alexander Usik 68-year-old Ali Bashir was seriously injured during the incident before the evening of Boxing in flint (Michigan, USA). In the main event of the competition was to be held a fight for the vacant titles of world champion for the WBC/WBO among American Clarissa shields (9-0, 2 KO) and Ivana Habazin (20-3, 7 KO’s) of Croatia, coached by the famous American.

During the weigh-Bashir grappled with the man, presumably from the team shields. In the video there is no time of the attack, but eyewitnesses claim that the strike was subversive. As a result of Bashir was hospitalized with a fractured facial bone, and the fight was canceled.

Бывшего тренера Усика и Кличко жестоко избили (фото, видео)

Бывшего тренера Усика и Кличко жестоко избили (фото, видео)

TMZ Sports claims that the police detained the suspect. His identity was not reported.

Himself, Bashir, and is now working with the boxer from Ukraine — by Vlad Sirenko, said to media that he will undergo surgery.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

About The Author

magictr