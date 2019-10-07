Former coach Moustache and Vladimir Klitschko beat up and broken facial bone during the ceremony of the weighing of his client (photo)
Alexander Usik and Ali Bashir
Former coach Alexander Usik (16-0, 12 KO’s) and Wladimir Klitschko James Ali Bashir was attacked during the weighing ceremony before fight for the WBO belt and WBC Welterweight between his client, a Croat Ivana Habazin (20-3, 7 KO’s) and American Claressa shields (9-0, 2 KO’s), according to xsport.ua.
Bashir entered the fray with sister American women and had an argument with an unknown man and then was attacked.
After the incident, the doctors Bashir put on a neck brace and taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery.
The identity of the attacker remained unknown. However, in Showtime called his name. He was a brother of the star shields – Artis Jekel Mac. And this despite the fact that the boxer was assured that none of her team was not involved in the attack. Note that Bashir was damaged not from the punch but from the fall onto the concrete floor. Coach hit his face.
Police in flint have confirmed that a suspect detained, but the charge against him is still not yet filed. The police themselves the name of the assailant is not known.
The battle of Habazin shields did not take place. In the end, American has deferred setting a new record. It aims to beat the achievement Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KO’s) and become a world champion in three weight categories during the ten contests.
Note that the Mustache and Bashir have worked together since 2013 to 2017. During this period, Ukrainians had 10 fights and won a world title belt. Recall to debut in the heavyweight Usik prepared under the leadership of Anatoly Lomachenko.
Currently, Bashir is also the coach of the Ukrainian heavyweight Vladislav Sirenko (12-0, 11 KO’s).