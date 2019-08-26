Former Congressman Joe Walsh will compete with trump for the nomination of a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination (PHOTO)

Former Congressman from Illinois, Republican Joe Walsh declared intention to fight with the US President Donald trump for the right to nominate the candidate of the Republican party in the elections of 2020. About his decision, he said on Sunday on air of TV channel ABC, and also in his Twitter, reports “Interfax”.

“I’m entering the presidential race,” said Walsh. In a message posted on Twitter, Walsh wrote: “Friends, I decided. We can’t let Donald trump was President for another four years, so I’m going to run for President. It won’t be easy, but bravery is never easy, let us show that we are willing to be brave.”

Friends, I’m in. We can’t take four more years of Donald Trump. And that’s why I’m running for President. It won’t be easy, but bravery is never easy. But together, we can do it. Join me… join us: go to https://t.co/d40HA9h2Kz. Let’s show the world we’re ready to be brave.