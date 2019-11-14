Former first racket of the world has conquered the highest mountain of Africa: bright photos
Spanish tennis player on garbine Muguruza as the season went on not usual for athletes seaside resorts, and decided to check yourself for strength.
26-year-old Spaniard, in 2017, held the first place of the world women’s rankings, conquered the highest mountain of Africa — Kilimanjaro, reaching the peak at a height of 5895 meters. “We crossed waterfalls, rivers, frozen rivers, caves, ravines. And the worst part, endured the icy night. Hell yeah! We felt alive! Minus 12 degrees Celsius. The highest peak of Africa, 5895 metres. Thank you to my expedition and to my conductor, “—shared his emotions Garbine on his page in Instagram by posting a number of pics.
View this post in Instagram
View this post in Instagram
However, this African adventure Mugurusi not over. After climbing tennis player visited in Northern Tanzania, the Maasai settlement, which is one of the most famous tribes of East Africa. Local residents adopted the Spanish as the guest of honor, held a dedication ceremony and showed their settlement.
View this post in Instagram
Note that in the past season of new York won one tournament, triumphal in April in the Mexican Monterrey. At the moment, the Spaniard is a 36 th place in the list of the best tennis players in the world.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter