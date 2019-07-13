Former football player of “Roma” and “inter” told about the terrible disease (photos)
Famous former football player of Italian Roma, Sampdoria, Lazio, inter and the national team of Serbia (63 matches in national team) Sinisa Mihajlovic talked about the fact that he was diagnosed with a terrible disease — acute leukemia (blood cancer).
About this 50-year-old specialist, from January 2019, the head of the Italian “Bologna”, told at a specially convened press conference.
“It was a real shock. I cried for a few days, flashed before my eyes my whole life. But now looking forward to the start of the battle. It is an aggressive disease, but it can be beaten. Sure and I have no doubt that I will win this battle using their tactics. I win this battle for my family, for my children and for all those who love me. Over the past few days I got 600-700 messages and sorry for not answered, so wanted to spend time alone with yourself in order to throw away all the negativity, start a fight and to strike back.
I cried the last few days, but I don’t like it when people feel sorry for me. No one should feel sorry for me. I’m fine. I bet you the last place I would think of me as a person who may be ill. I train, keep in shape, I’m big and strong. I felt no fatigue, no pain. Everything was fine. My father died of cancer so I get regular tests. None of us should think that we are indestructible. We all think it will not happen. And if I, as a public figure, I’ll get through this, I hope that will help others to check themselves and understand that it can happen to anyone. I was completely healthy in all respects, but here I am. It changes life in an instant. Everything changes in an instant.
I hope that after we win this battle, I will be able to discuss it with you all. Unfortunately, I have given nothing in life. I had to fight for everything. Now I will fight with this“, — shared their experiences of sines with journalists.
The specialist also noted that he had to suspend his activity as trainer and guide all the time and effort to struggle with a terrible disease.
Sinisa Mihajlovic was the acknowledged master of execution of penalty kicks
Note that M. — the pupil of club “Borovo”. In his native country stood for “Vojvodina” and “Crvena Zvezda”, and then moved to Italy, where in the record Serbs are teams like Roma, Sampdoria, Lazio and inter. A total of 14 years in Serie A Sinisa played over 400 matches in all competitions. While acting as a midfielder, scored a lot and distributed transmission — he was considered a master of performance standard provisions. He finished his playing career in 2006, starting coaching. Headed the eight teams of Italy and Portugal, as well as the Serbian national team. Since 1995 he is married to Arianna, in marriage to whom were born five children — two daughters and three sons.
Married to Arianna at the Sinisa had five children
