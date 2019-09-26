Former French President Jacques Chirac has died at the 87th year of life (PHOTOS)

Former French President Jacques Chirac has died at 87 year of his life, told Le Figaro, referring to a statement by his son-in-law Frederick Bacon-Bar. “Jacques Chirac has just died that morning among his family members. Peacefully,” said the Fat Bar. The cause of death was not specified.

The national Assembly and the Senate paid tribute to the former President, a minute of silence. “Jacques Chirac is now part of the history of France – the France that is so like him: energetic, sophisticated, at times torn by contradictions and always inspired by the passion of unrelenting Republican”, – said the President of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand, in its communiqué.

As written by Francetvinfo, the health of the former head of the state has deteriorated since his departure from the Elysee Palace in 2007. In 2005, during his second presidential term, Chirac had a stroke. In January 2014, Chirac’s wife Bernadette said that her husband will never be able to speak publicly due to issues with memory. In September 2016 Chirac urgently returned from Morocco, where he was vacationing with his wife in Paris. He was hospitalized due to a lung infection. At the hospital, he was almost a month before he could return to his home in Paris.

Jacques Rene Chirac was born on 29 November 1932 in Paris. His father worked as a Bank Manager, then became managing Director of Dassault aviation (“Dassault”). In 1954 Chirac graduated from the prestigious Institute of political studies, majoring in political science. In 1956, he was drafted into the army. He served in Algeria, where France was at that time waging war against the national liberation Front fought for independence from the mother country. After being wounded he was enlisted in the reserve with the rank of Lieutenant in the armored corps. In 1957-1959 he studied at the National school of administration in Paris, where he specialized in Finance and management. After graduation started working as an auditor in the chamber.

In April 1962 Chirac joined the staff of the Prime Minister Georges Pompidou. In 1967-1968, was state Secretary (Deputy Minister) of social Affairs, was responsible for the problem of employment. In 1968-1971 he was the Secretary of state for economic and financial Affairs, in 1969 as Treasurer of the Foundation “Claude-Pompidou” (public organization assisting the elderly and children). Since 1967, regularly elected Deputy of the National Assembly.

In 1971-1974 held a number of Ministerial posts; in 1971-1972 he was the Minister for special assignments to the Prime Minister, responsible for relations with Parliament in the government of Jacques Chaban-Delmas of the, in 1972-1973 Minister of agriculture, in 1974, the Minister of internal Affairs in the government of Pierre Messmer. In March 1977 Chirac was elected mayor of Paris was re-elected in 1983 and 1989 and held the position until may 1995.

In 1974 came to power, the President Valery Giscard d’estaing appointed Chirac Prime Minister. The Jacques Chirac’s government has taken a number of measures in the social field and in education. In particular, increased pensions and unemployment benefits, passed a law on compulsory schooling for children aged 6 to 16 years, equal rights of illegitimate children, allowed abortion. In 1976 Chirac voluntarily left his post due to a difficult personal relationship with valéry Giscard d’estaing.

In 1986 parliamentary elections the coalition of right-wing forces (the”Association in support of Republic”, “Union for French democracy” and other right-wing parties), headed by Chirac, won (44,8% of the votes, in second place, a coalition of leftist parties with 42.5% of the vote), and he again took the chair of the Prime Minister, leading the government in the framework of “coexistence” with the President-socialist Francois Mitterrand. Mitterrand refused three times to sign orders adopted by the Cabinet of Chirac (primarily related to the re-privatization of nationalized after the arrival of the socialists to power in 1981). According to the results of early elections in 1988, Chirac was forced to leave the post of head of the Cabinet.

In 1981 and 1988, Chirac participated in the presidential elections. In 1981, he has failed to reach the second round, and in 1988 he lost to Francois Mitterand in the second round after receiving 46% vs. 54% from Mitterrand.

In 1995 he won (52,64%), beating in the second round of the socialist Lionel Jospin (47,36%) and in 2002 was re-elected for a second term (82,21%; his rival Jean-Marie Le Pen of the party “national front” received of 17.79%). Was in office for 12 years (first term – 7 years, the second – 5 years) – until may 2007

In 1995, he officially recognized the responsibility of the French state for the deportation of Jews during the Second world war. In the same year, despite the fact that in his youth, signed the Stockholm appeal against the atomic bomb, Chirac took the decision to resume nuclear weapons testing (in 1996, announced their end). In 1999 he supported NATO military operation against Yugoslavia, in 2003 condemned the US invasion of Iraq.

While Chirac had faced criticism from the American media and the pressure of French companies who had interests in the U.S., but his position on Iraq has received wide support from the French public opinion. Chirac belongs initiatives such as funding for AIDS through taxation of international financial transactions, the introduction of a global tax on air tickets (the”solidarity tax”) to obtain funds for the fight against AIDS in Africa (implemented by a number of countries). During the presidency of Jacques Chirac in France was abolished compulsory military service, started pension reform and measures were taken to reduce public debt.

In November 2007, Chirac became a lifetime member of the constitutional Council of France (as a former President). At the same time he was charged with unlawful use of public funds and abuse of office. The charges stemmed from a period when he held the post of mayor of Paris. The investigation proved that in 1990-1994 they were created seven fictitious jobs and 21 in 1992-1995 and the Money allocated for their financing, was on account of his party. In December 2011, the criminal court of Paris found Jacques Chirac guilty of “embezzlement of public funds” and “breach of trust” and sentenced him to two years probation.

Jacques Chirac – the knight Grand cross of the Legion of honour and Grand cross of the order of merit and order of Arts and literature. Among his foreign honours Grand cross of the order “For merits before the Italian Republic” order of the White lion (Czech Republic), order of the Bath (United Kingdom), order of St. Olav (Norway). In 1997 became the first foreign knight of the Russian order “For merits before Fatherland of I degree” for “great personal contribution to the development of cooperation and strengthening friendship between the peoples of Russia and France”. In 2008, Jacques Chirac, was awarded the Russian State prize in the field of humanitarian activities. He wrote several books, including “France: a time of choice” (1978), “Glimmer of hope” (1978), “New France” (1994), “France for all” (1995), memoirs “the Presidential years” (2011) and others Also wrote poetry and short stories. Command of the Russian language, translated into French Chapter of “Eugene Onegin”.