Former head coach of “Dinamo” was headed by Russian club
Alexander Khatskevich
Former coach of “Dynamo” Alexander Khatskevich named head coach of the Russian “Rotor”, the official website of the Volgograd club.
The terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but previously reported contract with two-time silver medalists of the championship of Russia until 2021.
The Belarusian specialist will begin working with the team on January 12 at the training camp in Turkey.
It was reported that the coaching staff Khatskevich in the “Rotor” may include ex-striker of Kiev “Dynamo” Maxim Shatskikh.
We will remind, Khatskevich was fired Dynamo in August this year after the Vice-Champions of Ukraine under his leadership the third time in a row to reach the group stage of the Champions League.
On the post it was replaced by the club’s sporting Director Olexiy Mykhailychenko.
The rotor acts in the national football League, the second highest League of Russia. On winter break, the team went to the first place of the standings.