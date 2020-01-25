Former home of Ronald Reagan in Los Angeles sell for $ 6.75 million
The house that once belonged to President Ronald Reagan, sold in Los Angeles for $6.75 million, informs the Fox Business.
The house has an area of 6 153 square feet (571 square meters), known as the “House of Shuwarger”, was built in 1938. This house is colonial revival in Georgia was designed by architect Paul Williams, who created housing for a number of Hollywood celebrities.
Rare to find one of these houses in such great original condition, where all items are not damaged, it looks like a step back in time.
Reagan lived in this house in the 1940-ies during his acting career along with his first wife, actress Jane Wyman. She took possession of the house after their divorce in 1949.
The house appeared in one of the episodes of “Feud: Bette and Joan”, as the fictional mansion of Joan Crawford.
The style and layout preserved such as they were in the original design of the house. It has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, library, workshop, dining rooms. Guests enter the oval foyer with a chandelier and circular staircase. The ceilings in the rooms is 12 feet (3.6 meters). Rooms have fireplaces.
On the second floor there are four bedrooms with EN Suite bathrooms. The main bedroom also has dressing rooms and a terrace with views of the rear yard of the plot area of 17 820 square feet. (1,655 square kilometers).
In the yard there is a large swimming pool and dining pavilion with BBQ and fireplace.
Reports on the estate district of Los Angeles show that the house was last sold in 2018 for $6.5 million
