Former mayor Vaughn is accused of malfeasance and corruption (PHOTO)

Former mayor Vaughn charged in connection with an investigation into charges of corruption at the level of municipal administration.

The representative of police of the province of Ontario (ORR) said that the investigation began in April 2015 after they received a request to participate in the investigation from the regional police York.

“The request was connected with the transfer for consideration of the Commissioner for ethics in city administration Won and a complaint from a private person, in which it was stated that the accused, at the time city Councilman, was involved in corruption,” – said in a press release, police in Ontario are published on Wednesday evening.

The investigation of 71-year-old Michael Di Bias of Woodbridge was charged with malfeasance and corruption at the municipal level.

It needs to appear before the court on October 30.

No further details about those allegations were reported.

“The OPP will not give any further comments in order to ensure the purity of the investigation and subsequent judicial procedures”, – said in a release.

Dee Beas was elected mayor Vaughn in 2003. After losing the next election, he was forced to resign, but returned to the town hall as a regional adviser in 2010.

He resigned from the post of councillor and Deputy mayor in may 2017 amid investigations into charges of sexual harassment.