Former national team player, USA died 35 years (photo)

Former national team player Colin Clark died at age 35
August 28, 2019
Former midfielder of the national team of the USA Colin Clark died at the age of 35 from a heart attack.
His entire professional career the player spent in three American clubs — “Colorado rapids”, “Houston Dynamo” and “Los Angeles galaxy”. In the American League MLS midfielder played until 2014 and spent 138 matches in which he scored 15 goals and gave 13 assists.
At the 2009 Gold Cup CONCACAF Colin Clark played one match for the national team of the USA against Haiti.
His only match in the shirt of team USA Colin Clark spent 10 years ago against Haiti
Photo Getty Images, EMPICS Sport
