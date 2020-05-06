Former player of “Shakhtar” agreed with Mourinho on the transfer to Tottenham
Willian with the FA Cup
Brazilian winger Chelsea Willian on the way to Tottenham, claims The Sun.
Willian has already made an oral agreement with the mentor “spurs” Jose Mourinho, with whom the Brazilian two years has worked as the Portuguese main trainer of “Chelsea”.
Note that the 31-year-old former Shakhtar player will move to Tottenham as a free agent in June, his contract with Chelsea.
Its availability has attracted interest from big European clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool and inter.
However, the Brazilian has repeatedly stated that he was very comfortable in London, where he lived with his family for the last seven years.
“I like London, and my family too much, but on this issue I don’t know how to answer it (about the new Shuttle service – approx. LB.ua).
I don’t know what club I go, whether I stay here in Chelsea, or I go to another London club,” said Willian in an interview with Bolivia’s Talk Show.