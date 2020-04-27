Former player of “Shakhtar” may be part of the deal for the transfer of Pogba at Juventus
Douglas Costa
The former Shakhtar player and now a football player, Juventus Douglas Costa could become an integral part of the deal to return the Field Pogba belonging to the “Manchester United”, in Turin, according to Tuttosport.
In addition to the Brazilian winger this includes Midfielders Miralem pjanić, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey and defender Alex Sandro, clarifies the issue.
The old lady may include in the contract one or more players, in order to reduce the price for the transfer Pogba.
Recall that the 27-year-old Frenchman has already defended the colors of “Juventus” from 2012 to 2016.
The current contract Fields with the red devils runs until the summer of 2021, and the DOJ is interested in the sale or exchange of Pogba, as the champion of the 2018 FIFA world refuses to longerbut contract with the English club. In consequence of which, the club from old Trafford a year could lose Pogba for free.
However, the agreement includes an option allowing the club to extend the cooperation with the player for one season.