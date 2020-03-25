Former player of “Shakhtar” told from the inside, started an epidemic of coronavirus in China
Marcelo Moreno
The former Shakhtar forward Marcelo Moreno, who until recently played in China for the “Shijiazhuang ever bright”, spoke about how to spread the epidemic of coronavirus in the country, and that helped the authorities to control the outbreak of a pandemic COVID-19.
“I was in China at that time. I have friends that have gone through this horror, and then something told me. I felt despair and sadness for this reason. I also saw infected people, they appeared as if from nowhere, and the epidemic is gaining momentum every day. It was very difficult to believe what happens” – quoted by 32-year-old Moreno SporTV.
“I think the Chinese authorities have taken the decision to quarantine at the right time. It was so right that now they have the results. In China do not record cases of internal contamination, there are no local foci of the epidemic. And now this country is becoming an example to the world, showing people that to follow the decisions of the leadership of the country is very important,” said Moreno.
On 16 February, the Bolivian returned to South America and signed a contract with the Brazilian Cruzeiro.
We will remind, in 2008, Marcelo bought a “miner”. Transfer Moreno has managed Shakhtar for 15 million euros. However, 5-year contract, he worked in Donetsk for one season Moreno, as did Mircea Lucescu in his first season he failed to adapt to the Ukrainian championship and to break into the first team of Shakhtar.