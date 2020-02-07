Former player of the youth national team of Ukraine moved to Russian Premier League
Aleksandr Kaplienko
The former defender of FC Metalurh Zaporizhya, FC Metalist Kharkiv, Chornomorets Odesa and the youth national team of Ukraine Oleksandr Kaplienko has become a player “Tambov”, reports Sport.24.
The contract period is two and a half years.
The transfer has taken place on a free agent and the player himself has worked with a newcomer in the Russian Premier League at the training camp in Turkey.
The winter break “Tambov” is gone, taking 11th place in the standings.
“Wolves” already played one Ukrainian – 31-year-old midfielder Denis Dedechko, who previously played for “Alexandria”,
Let us add that the last team 23-year-old kapliyenko was Dinamo Tbilisi, for which he spent 12 games.
We will remind, in January of Kiev “Dynamo” signed midfielder “Tambov”.