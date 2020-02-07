Former player of the youth national team of Ukraine moved to Russian Premier League

Экс-игрок юношеской сборной Украины перебрался в Российскую Премьер-лигу

The former defender of FC Metalurh Zaporizhya, FC Metalist Kharkiv, Chornomorets Odesa and the youth national team of Ukraine Oleksandr Kaplienko has become a player “Tambov”, reports Sport.24.

The contract period is two and a half years.

The transfer has taken place on a free agent and the player himself has worked with a newcomer in the Russian Premier League at the training camp in Turkey.

The winter break “Tambov” is gone, taking 11th place in the standings.

“Wolves” already played one Ukrainian – 31-year-old midfielder Denis Dedechko, who previously played for “Alexandria”,

Let us add that the last team 23-year-old kapliyenko was Dinamo Tbilisi, for which he spent 12 games.

We will remind, in January of Kiev “Dynamo” signed midfielder “Tambov”.

