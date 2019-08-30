Former players of the national team of Ukraine became the trainers of the Academy of Benfica in Kharkiv
The Lisbon “Benfica” extends the mission of his Academy, which in 2015 was recognized as the best football school in the world, and opened a branch in the second city of Ukraine — this time in Kharkov. The opening of the football Academy “Benfica Kharkov” was held on Friday, August 23, at the stadium “Avangard” in the small town of Dergachi, 16 kilometers from the regional center, and has become a holiday for many children.
Under the guidance of the coach coordinator, josé Alessandro Bruno, who for three years was assistant to current head coach “the Lisbon eagles” Bruno Lager and head of the Football Academy of “Benfica” in South Africa, children from three to 17 years will have the opportunity to learn all the intricacies of football. Training will also take place on the second location of the football Academy in the heart of Kharkov, at the stadium Football Park.
To engage young players will be under the guidance of experienced trainers, among whom are former players of the national team of Ukraine Oleksandr Goryainov (the legend of the “Metalist”, which has played 435 games) and Sergei Kandaurov, in the period from 1997 to 2001, competing in the Liga for the Lisbon eagles.
, the opening of which came Igor Belanov with the “Golden ball”.
