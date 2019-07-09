Former PM chrétien was hospitalized in Hong Kong (PHOTOS)

The organizers of the conference in Hong Kong reported that former liberal Prime Minister Jean chrétien was taken to the hospital.

Dong Jianhua, the former leader of the semi-Autonomous Chinese territory, told the participants of the forum on China-us economic and trade relations that Chretien had come to the conference, feeling bad, and was hospitalized as a precaution.

In the transcript of the opening remarks Tung, posted on the web site of the conference, said: “We believe that all will be well.”

He said that they had scheduled a Breakfast meeting on Tuesday morning.

Chretien was Prime Minister of Canada from 1993 to 2003.

The expansion of trade with China was topic during the stay chrétien, in power, and he continued to work on business ties between China and North America after the resignation.