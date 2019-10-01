Former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Lutsenko has declared readiness to testify in the United States in the case of impeachment trump (PHOTO)

The former General Prosecutor of Ukraine Yury Lutsenko has declared readiness to testify in Congress on the case concerning the impeachment against Donald trump, reports TASS.

“Why not. I am absolutely open, and I know that all my actions were lawful, all my statements were legitimate, I’m not afraid of anything. I fear for my country because, it seems, Ukraine has now become a victim inside a large American storm. I want to protect my country,” – he answered a question in an interview to “BBC Ukraine”.

While Lutsenko said that he sees no grounds in Ukraine to carry out an investigation regarding the opponent’s trump Joseph Biden and his son. He stressed that this issue is under the jurisdiction of the United States.

We will remind, in July held a telephone conversation with trump and Zelensky have caused a major scandal in Washington. The emergence of information about this conversation was the reason for the impeachment against the American leader.

As claimed by political opponents of US President, trump during a conversation tried to convince Zelensky to start an investigation of Ukraine son of former U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden in exchange for the provision of financial and military assistance to Kiev. Therefore, according to the Democrats, trump, putting pressure on Zelensky, in fact, sought to enlist the help of Kiev in the effort to be re-elected for a second term.

The white house last week released the transcript of the July conversation between the two leaders.

Joe Biden is now the most likely competitor to trump on the upcoming 2020 presidential election.