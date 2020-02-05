Former Russian figure skater previously reported the use of doping, was selected for the Junior world Cup from Ukraine
Anastasia Sabatova
Former Russian figure skater Anastasiya Sabatova, which is now in favour of Ukraine managed to win the national championship among juniors, according to isport.ua.
At the last tournament in Kiev the girl showed in the amount of the best result, gaining 178,99 points. So, 14-year-old athlete qualified for the Junior world championship.
In December 2019 Sabatova surprised everyone by becoming the winner of the adult championship of Ukraine, having received the rentals 189,23 points.
It is worth noting that Anastasia moved to Ukraine from-for scandal at home.
During a chat with fans live in Instagram the girl openly stated that for stable performances need to drink the right drugs in the right doses. And stressed that the skaters who trained at the Moscow skating rink “Crystal”, accepted doping.
In June last year Sabatova received permission of the figure skating Federation of Moscow to play for Ukraine.