Former Russian official, who was detained by ICE agents in Florida, was released on bail
The decision on whether he will be able to continue to live in the United States, will take the court.
U.S. immigration police (ICE) released Akhmed Bilalov, the businessman is at home. About this “Vedomosti” said a familiar bilalova. According to him, the businessman gave exhaustive answers to all the questions of American authorities and in the near future will prepare all the necessary documents to stay in the United States.
Information on the release Bilalov confirmed “Vedomosti” employee of the press service of ICE. “He was released from custody on October 31 after making a Deposit. The question of his deportation is resolved, Federal immigration court,” – said the representative of the immigration police. According to him, the ICE can not speculate on what decision the court.
About the detention bilalova in the United States it became known on October 23. He was detained in his own house in Florida, near Miami, where he lived with his wife and newborn son. The representative of immigration and customs enforcement said “Vedomosti” that in may 2016 Bilalov entered the country not as immigrants, but was unable to travel in accordance with the terms of his stay.
He explained that in the US the issues of expulsion of illegally staying in the country foreigners decide Federal immigration courts, which are administered by the Executive authority for immigration (EOIR). It is an Agency under the Ministry of justice.
Bilalova extradited from the US to Russia is impossible, because between Moscow and Washington, there is no relevant agreement. It can only be deported. However, any decisions of the US in this respect Moscow is unknown.
What is known Akhmed Bilalov
A native of Dagestan Bilalov from 1999 to 2007 was the Deputy of the State Duma of Russia, and in 2011-2012, the Senator from Krasnodar territory.
In late 2009, Bilalov was appointed Vice-President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and a year later headed the company “resorts of the North Caucasus” (CSC), created for the development of tourist cluster in the North Caucasus Federal district.
These posts Bilalov lost after Putin visited the Olympic construction in Sochi, was publicly reprimanded him for project delays and higher construction complex of springboards “Russian hills”.
Soon against Bilalov criminal case was initiated on abuse of power. The investigation has decided that the official KSK lavished allocated budget money for international travel “using elements of luxury,” in particular, has spent over 3 million rubles for the trip to the Olympic games in London.
Another criminal case was opened against Bilalov’s brother Magomed, who was a co-owner of the National development Bank and the contractor Olympic construction in Krasnaya Polyana. He was suspected in causing damage to the basic creditor — the savings Bank.
In March 2013, the brothers left Russia, Magomed Bilalov confirmed that is on treatment in Germany.
According to media reports in 2016 criminal case against the brothers Bilalovich was discontinued. The reason for this was that they “did not give revelatory interviews, sold the business, quietly sat at the border and accused the Russian authorities”.
The interior Ministry then stated that this is not true and active investigations in relation to Bilalovich continue. From the database of the Ministry should be that Akhmed Bilalov still wanted.