Former Senator don Meredith terrorized their employees (PHOTO)

Employee of the Senate ethics Committee stated that ex-Senator don Meredith has created an unhealthy working environment, terrorizing half a dozen employees, as well as the constable from the security Service of the upper chamber.

In a report published on Friday, Pierre LEGO said that Meredith abused, threatened and intimidated its employees, was repeatedly touched, kissed and propositioned some of them.

Formerly Minister in the hierarchy of the Pentecostal assemblies, he was appointed to the Senate by Stephen Harper in 2010.

He resigned in 2017 after the internal Committee has recommended to expel him for sexual relations with a teenage girl.

The ethics investigation began almost four years ago, and Legault reported that it is stopped, then resumed several times due to criminal investigation and challenging the authority of his group.

The report States that Meredith believes that he was treated unfairly and denied due process in clarifying ethical issues, and he ceased to take part in it, when the investigation was in its final stage this spring.