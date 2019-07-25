Loading...

Former American spectacular Robert Mueller, who oversaw the investigation into the circumstances of the Russian intervention in the course of the US presidential election in 2016, refused on Wednesday at hearings in the judiciary Committee of the house of representatives of the U.S. Congress to explain why no charges were filed, Professor of London Joseph Mifsud. It was caught in repeated lies to the FBI when giving evidence in February 2017. Broadcast of the hearings leads C-SPAN.

According to the report by Robert Mueller, Mifsud told the member of team of foreign policy advisors Donald trump in the election period, to George Papadopoulos, that Moscow has “dirt” on former Secretary of state Hillary Clinton. This information led to the beginning of the FBI investigation, reports TASS.

“I can’t go into details of internal discussions about who to bring and who not to indict,” said Mueller, responding to a question by Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) about why Mifsud was not charged. In the report, prepared by the office of spectracolor, it was confirmed that Mifsud three provided false information to the FBI.

“He is the same man, because of which all began, and when the FBI questioned him, he lied three times, and you do not make the charges. You indict [former Advisor to election headquarters trump] Rick gates, [former head of the electoral headquarters of the trump] the Floor of Manufactu, [former personal lawyer trump] Michael Cohen, you indict [former assistant to the national security trump] Michael Flynn, a three star General, and the man, because of which our country had to go through this whole three-year history, which stirred up all this, he you have nothing to show, but he lied. I would like to know why?” asked Jordan.

Robert Mueller answered evasively. “I can’t discuss it and I think it is obvious that we can’t discuss the decisions, of the charges,” – said the former spectacular.

He also refused to discuss the question of whether MiFID “employee of Western or Russian intelligence services”. “On a lot of things you can’t answer. And it’s interesting, the Congressman said Mueller. – You charge him 13 Russians, about whom no one has ever heard or seen, and which nobody is ever going to hear, and which no one will see them, you can prosecute as many people around the President who were accused of perjury, and the person who started the whole story, he can’t. I think it’s amazing!”

“I’m not sure I agree with your assessment,” – said Robert Mueller.

According to the investigation, Papadopoulos in 2016 interacted with a certain Professor from London (they eventually turned out to be Joseph Mifsud, Professor at the London Academy of diplomacy, part of the Scottish Stirling University) and a citizen of the Russian Federation, which allegedly maintained ties with the Russian leadership. It Mifsud, according to the office of spectracolor, said Papadopoulos about the dirt on Clinton adviser, trump also told the Australian diplomat, who in turn notified the FBI.

In a speech Mueller in Congress were talking about whether the outcome of the investigation something to show to the President of the United States. Chairman of the legal Committee Jerrold Nadler (Democrat from new York) asked the ex-spectacular to comment on the statements of Donald trump, who claimed that Mueller on the results of his investigation have fully justified the President. “The results [of the investigation] indicate that the President was not justified for acts that he allegedly committed,” explained Mueller.

He added that the current head of state, according to the rules of justice, could be charged.

In this regard, the Democrat asked him whether the rules of justice to prosecute the President for obstructing justice after he leaves office. “True,” replied the former spectacular.

It also asked whether the President “fully rehabilitated”. “No,” answered Muller. He also answered negatively to the question about the absence of any barriers to justice from the President.

“The report does not concluded that he [trump] did not commit obstruction of justice?” – again asked Nadler. “All right,” said Mueller, adding that trump refused to talk to his team. Ex-spectracolor indicated that his staff considered this meeting as “vital to the investigation.”

Congressman Louie Gohmert (Republican from Texas) asked Mueller to clarify whether the fact is known that you worked for him during the investigation into a former senior FBI agent Peter Strzok “hated trump”. “No, I didn’t know that. When we’ve found out, I quickly took measures to have him appointed to another position,” – said Mueller.

This response does not fully satisfy the Congressman. “Well, there are questions about how quickly (Straka was transferred to another position. – Approx. NEWSru.com), “he said Gomart.

Then he asked when Mueller learned of an extramarital affair between Straka and his subordinate at the FBI Lisa Paige. “Around the same time,” claimed the former spectacular. However, he confirmed that there has been no specific investigation into the actions of Straka and Paige, who, according to the Republican party of the United States hoped to prevent the election of a President trump and fabricate evidence against him. “There was [only] an investigation of the inspector General of the [U.S. justice Department],” said Mueller. It is assumed, in particular, that Streak and Paige destroyed his correspondence, confirming the conclusions of the Republicans.

We will remind, investigation on possible links of the American President with Russia and its intervention in the presidential elections autumn 2016 in the United States began in may of 2017. According to the prosecution, Russia during the elections carried out a planned campaign against the presidential candidate of the Democrats, Hillary Clinton and promoted the Donald trump.

The subject of the investigation was the possible collusion between the trump and the Russian authorities. A team of spectacular Robert Mueller also found out, did the President of the United States to obstruct the course of the investigation.

After 22 months, a group of spectaculara filed more than 200 charges 34 individuals and three companies. It was found that 16 people had related to the trump presidential bid, there were different kinds of contacts with the Russians. Six of them were charged with perjury. However, none of the indictments were not directly related to the key issue about the possible secret communications campaign trump with Russia.

Former head of the presidential election headquarters by Paul Manafort received 7.5 years in prison, former lawyer trump and Vice-President of The Trump Organization Michael Cohen 3 years.

Charges were also brought against Deputy chief of staff Rick gates (financial fraud, perjury), a member of the election headquarters of George Papadopoulos (false statements to the FBI and contact with persons, who, as he believed, acted in the interests of Russia), the former trump Advisor Roger stone (pressure on witnesses and giving false testimony), former national security Advisor, Michael Flynn (false statements to the FBI).

Were charged and 12 Russians – “the GRU” (Main intelligence Directorate, the current name of the Main Directorate of the General staff of the Russian Armed forces) allegedly participated in the hacking of the servers of the Democratic party and Hillary Clinton, and 13 employees of the so-called “Troll factory” headed by “Putin’s cook” Eugene Prigogine. According to spectracolor they influenced the political views of Americans through social networks.