Former striker of Ukraine retired
Ex-striker of FC Metalist Kharkiv, FC Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Volyn Lutsk and Ukraine national team 36-year-old Marko Devic finished his professional career.
He wrote about this in his account Instagram.
The other day 36-year-old striker, who Jan was the player of the Azerbaijani “Sabah”, has announced his retirement from professional football. Before the quarantine, he spent three matches in the national team and scored one goal.
“Farewell match? I was thinking on this topic. Frankly: I will finish with football, because the contract with Sabah is over. No longer see themselves among professional football players. Regarding the farewell match, I would like to spend it in Odessa, but probably it will not. Apparently, the farewell match is not important, because I’ve done a lot in football – managed to please the audience, especially in Kharkiv,” said Devic to the program #Saisissable.
On April 27 he wrote that he is happy and proud that he had the chance to do what he likes.
A native of Belgrade, Yugoslavia, Devic began performances in Ukrainian clubs in 2005 with FC Volyn in the summer of 2008 became a citizen of Ukraine.
He once became the champion of Ukraine and winner of the super bowl in the “miner” was a bronze and a silver medal in the “Metalist”. Member Of Euro-2012.