Former striker of Ukraine signed a contract with the Azerbaijani club
January 17, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Marko Devic
Ex-striker “Metalist” and the national team of Ukraine Marko Devic has returned to Azerbaijan “Sabah”, which was already performed previously, the official website of the capital club.
36-year-old Cassano has signed a contract for six months. He previously played for Sabah in the 2018/19 season, being the first goal scorer of the team in the elite of football in Azerbaijan.
Current season Devic started the historic homeland of Serbia, where he played for the “Vozdovac”, but in the beginning of the year became a free agent.
For Ukraine, a naturalized Ukrainian spent 35 games and scored seven goals.
At the moment Sabah is in sixth place in the tournament table of the championship of Azerbaijan.