Former Trudeau adviser Gerald Butts plays an important role in the campaign of the liberals (PHOTOS)

The liberal spokesman confirms that the former chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Gerald Butts has played a key role in the election campaign of the party.

Three months before election day, the liberals are stepping up their campaign efforts, and Trudeau himself involved in party activities, to garner support among the supporters.

Batts, a longtime close friend of Trudeau, resigned in February in connection with the scandal in the case of SNC-Lavalin, referring to the fact that anonymous sources claimed that he put pressure on former justice Minister Jody Wilson-Reybold to help the Quebec engineering giant to escape responsibility by signing the agreement, in fact a plea of guilt.

At the moment Batts has publicly stated that he categorically denies the accusation that he or anyone in his office pressuring Wilson-Raybould, adding that they acted honestly.

Business SNC-Lavalin was associated with a reduction in the support of the liberals that got reflected in several public opinion polls conducted this spring.

The liberals, however, argue that they receive positive feedback on their campaign, and are confident that they now have more supporters than during any other election.