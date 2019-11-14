Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter had a serious operation
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, according to friends who visited him in the hospital pastor Tony Lowden, “arose and went” just one day after surgery to relieve pressure on his brain from bleeding associated with the recent drops.
Reverend Tony Louden from Maranatha Baptist Church on Wednesday visited Carter at Emory University hospital in Atlanta and told reporters that 95-year-old former President is in a good mood.
Press Secretary of the Carter Center Deanna of Congileo stated that there were no complications during surgery Carter about a subdural hematoma, when blood gathers between the skull and the surface of the brain, was not.
She said she was the oldest President of the United States remains in the hospital under observation. It is unclear when he will be discharged.
The bleeding was due to the recent drop in the crankcase. He needed surgery to replace the hip joint. In October he fell twice, and once hit his head.
Carter, a Democrat, was the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.
In 2002 Carter received the Nobel peace prize for humanitarian work. At the moment, 95-year-old Carter is the most long-lived of all U.S. presidents.
A fall in his home on October 21 was the second in recent weeks and led to the hospitalization policy.
Previous fall, on 6 October led to the necessity of imposing the crankcase 14 stitches on his forehead.
In 2015, Carter was diagnosed with cancer, which he successfully fights to this day.