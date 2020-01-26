Former UFC champion beat his opponent and took away her title of champion Belator (video)
On the night of 26 January in Inglewood (USA) held a mixed martial arts tournament Bellator 238.
In the main event of the evening met former UFC champion, a legend of women’s mixed martial arts Brazilian Christiane Justino of Venancio, nicknamed “Cyborg” (“Cyborg”) and the current champion of the Bellator women’s Featherweight champion, 36-year-old canadian Julia Budd.
34-year-old Cyborg had an overwhelming advantage throughout the match and finished with a bright performance by a cascade of powerful blows in the fourth round.
Cyborg won the title of champion of Bellator in his debut match of the new organization.
Full video of fight: