Former US Ambassador said that the Kremlin will stop aggression against Ukraine
Further aggressive actions of the Kremlin in Ukraine is not excluded, but when in Moscow realize that it is not able to manipulate the political processes in Kyiv, they will have to make the right decision to get out of the Donbass and to stop the aggression. This was stated by former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine and Director of the Eurasian center “Atlantic Council” John Herbst, reports UKRINFORM.
The opinion he expressed in Washington after the panel discussion, “the Atlantic Council” on the results of the parliamentary elections in Ukraine.
“I think in Moscow there are people who already understand that Russia’s aggression doesn’t succeed. Therefore, the continuation of the aggression, it might not succeed”, — said Herbst.
The former Ambassador believes that “further aggressive actions” of Russia is not excluded, but doubts the possibility of large-scale offensive, which would capture significant additional territory, because it “would weaken their international position.”
“I suspect that when they realize that they are not able to manipulate the political processes in Ukraine, they will begin to make the right decisions. Namely, to get out of the Donbass and to stop aggression “, — he said.
Also Herbst also shared expectations of the upcoming visit of President Vladimir Zelensky in Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald trump.
“I hope that this meeting will take place, and the leaders will establish a good personal relationship. I hope that the outcome of the visit will be more U.S. support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression. I also hope that as a result Ukraine will take on certain obligations to implement major steps against corruption and in the implementation of reforms”, — he said.
Director of the Eurasian center “Atlantic Council” noted that the date of the visit is not yet known, and it can occur in late summer and late autumn.
As previously reported “FACTS”, a former us John Herbst, the Ambassador made clear that the United States follow the first steps of the President’s team Zelensky and they do have “some issues” to the appointment of counsel Andriy Bogdan, the head of the presidential Administration. “The appointment of Andrei Bogdan has caused some issues. But the important thing is the policies and actions of the new President and his team,” said Herbst.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter