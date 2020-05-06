Former Vice-President of real Madrid died of coronavirus
Amador Suarez Villa
Real Madrid continues to lose its former senior employees from pandemic COVID-19.
On 77-m to year of life from the coronavirus passed away, the former Vice-President of the club of Amador Suarez Villa, informs an official site “real”.
Villa worked in the “Royal club” for more than three years (2006-2009), when the President was Ramon Calderon.
In March of the pandemic, the coronavirus has died, the former President Lorenzo Sanz, and in April he died, former coach Radomir antic and player Goyo Benito cause of death of both is not reported.