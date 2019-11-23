Former Vova Borisenko came out with a new boyfriend
November 23, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Lavik appeared on Viva! The ball is in the company of a new lover.
For us, as for most fans Lavici and Vova Borisenko, was a complete surprise to the news that they’re divorcing. However, life goes on and both seem to have turned the page of life. So, at the party in honor of the 15th anniversary of the magazine Viva! the singer appeared in the company of a new lover — composer Ivan Taiga.
About the chosen Lavice is not much known. In his Facebook, the singer said that their relationship began relatively recently — in September this year. At the party all night couple did not depart from each other and willingly posed for photographers, hugging gently. Well, it seems that the Lavik happy again!