Former wife of Putin found a highly profitable business: profit from ordinary Russians
The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin, Lyudmila has mastered a highly profitable business. Investigators found that the former Russian first lady took control of the popular services of microcrediting, and now the Russians owe her millions of dollars.
According to the newspaper “Sobesednik”, Lyudmila Putin was among those who in 2017 profitably invested in start-up CarMoney, outstanding loans secured by those who do not have money to pay. Received from investors of $ 10 million start-up has developed into a leader among microfinance firms. Investors preferred to keep their anonymity, but investigative journalists found out that the chain owners CarMoney goes through the Cyprus offshore company and ultimately leads to Lyudmila Skrebneski (maiden name Lyudmila Putina).
Analysis of the financial results of the company showed that as of 2019 the Russians (mostly representatives of vulnerable groups) should the former first lady of 2.6 billion rubles (more than $ 40 million).
Recall the divorce Vladimir Putin announced in June 2013. In 2016, Lyudmila Putin has remarried and took the surname of her second husband, becoming Lyudmila Ocheretnaya.
