Former world champion Paralympic rowing found dead while trying to swim across the Pacific ocean
Angela Madsen
Three-time world champion in Paralympic rowing Angela Madsen died at the age of 60 years, trying to cross the Pacific ocean, reports The Guardian.
She was found dead by the coast guard. The body of the sportswoman was tied to a 20 foot boat
Madsen wanted to set a record, becoming the first woman with paralysis, which crossed the Pacific ocean. If she succeeded, she would also be the most age among women who managed to cross the ocean.
The athlete also competed in the shot put. In this kind of competition, she won bronze in the Paralympics 2012 in London.
