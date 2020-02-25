Former world champion Wilder called the cause of the defeat in the battle with the fury
The former world champion in superheavy weight under version WBC Deontay Wilder spoke about the reason for the defeat in the match against Tyson fury.
“My suit was too heavy for me. I didn’t feel my feet from the beginning of the battle. It was obvious that I have problems with the feet. Many said that with me something not so. In the third round I did not feel my legs.
The whole outfit weighed about 18 kg or more. I first wore it the night before the fight, but didn’t think it would be so hard. I wanted to pay tribute to black history Month. It looked very cool, but I guess I put it above all else”, – quotes the Wilder Yahoo Sports.
Wilder said that the reason he went with this outfit was to create an unforgettable evening of entertainment for his fans, but it backfired for him.
Deontay Wilder
We will remind, the duel Wilder – fury ended in the seventh round, when a team of American thrown into the ring, white towel.