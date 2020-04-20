Formula 1 has fixed the date of the start of season 2020 – media
Spielberg
The international automobile Federation (FIA) and the owner of Formula 1 – American Corporation Liberty Media agreed to hold the first Grand Prix of the season on July 5 in the Competition on the racetrack, “Red bull”, according to Le Figaro.
It is noted that the organizers agreed with the Austrian authorities. Most likely, the stage will be held without spectators.
Then some races can be organised at the British Silverstone.
At the moment, officially cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic Covid-19 nine stages of Formula 1. While the calendar is still the Grand Prix of France, scheduled for June 21, but it will almost certainly have to be postponed.
At the same time, the idea of dual races on the same track arose from the need to spend a minimum of 15 races in order not to violate contractual obligations with sponsors and broadcasters.