Formula 1 has offered its fans unique Souvenirs with existing Grand Prix
Formula 1 invited the fans to buy a unique souvenir – the square at the finish flag. It consists of 80 squares: 40 black and 40 white.
The value of the fragment is 200 pounds, the official website of Formula 1.
It is noted that the souvenir will be nominal – the organizers of the world championship in the class Formula-1 was undertaken on the purchased square to write the name of the fan.
It is noted that after the completion of the Grand Prix, the checkered flag will cut and send each customer his personal cell. Each square, once a former part of the finish flag before sending to the recipient place it in a frame.
Recall, the international automobile Federation (FIA) and the owner of Formula 1 – American Corporation Liberty Media agreed to hold the first Grand Prix of the season on 5 July in Spielberg at the circuit Red bull.