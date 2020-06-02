Formula 1 has officially released the timetable for the first eight races of the season
Spielberg
The press service of the Formula 1 on its official website presented the European part of the season calendar-2020, which was postponed because of the pandemic coronavirus.
As planned before championship starts in early July in Austria, where within a week there will be two races. The first stage would classically be called the Grand Prix of Austria, and the second Grand Prix of Styria.
Also Formula 1 will hold the dual stages in the UK. However, they will not be at the races in Austria, as it was planned earlier, and for the Grand Prix of Hungary.
Apparently, the owners of the Formula 1 given two additional weeks to the organizers of the Grand Prix of great Britain to settle all the issues of the race with the British authorities.
Note that in the calendar, until there are no stages in Azerbaijan and Russia, which were previously in the provisional calendar was scheduled for 6 and 27 September, respectively.
The schedule of the first stages.
- Grand Prix of Austria July 3-5
- Grand Prix of Styria – July 10-12
- Grand Prix Hungary – July 17-19
- Grand Prix of great Britain – July 31 – August 2
- The second race in the UK – August 7-9,
- Grand Prix Spain – August 14-16
- Grand Prix of Belgium – 28-30 August
- Grand Prix of Italy – September 4-6,