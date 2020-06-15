Formula 1 may lose the Grand Prix, replacing the stage in Portugal
The circuit in Sochi
In Formula 1, in the case of disruption of the Grand Prix of Russia this season will stage the Portugal, A Bola reports.
Originally the race was scheduled for September 27. However, there is reason to doubt the realism of the stage in Sochi, as Russia still does not admit foreigners.
In case of force majeure Formula 1 has agreed with the racetrack, “the Algarve” in Portimao in the South of Portugal.
The probability that “the Algarve” will host two races of the upcoming season.
The first race will take place on days on which the planned Russian Grand Prix on 25-27 September. The first stage in the country on the Iberian Peninsula will be called the Grand Prix of Portugal. A week later, October 4, on the same circuit may take place and the second phase, which will be called the Grand Prix of the Algarve.
While the Portuguese edition indicates that the stages in Portugal will take place after the race in Mugello, which is also not officially included in the calendar of the world championship.
We will remind, last time the Grand Prix of Portugal was held in 1996. The race was on the track in Estoril.
Note, because of the coronavirus pandemic season of Formula 1 has not yet started. Confirmed only the first eight Grand Prix, which will take place from July to early September. The first race of the season to be held on 5 July in the Austrian Spielberg track for Red bull.