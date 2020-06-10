Formula 1 refused to hold another Grand Prix this season
Grand Prix Of Azerbaijan
In Formula 1 Grand Prix in Baku in 2020 year will be held.
According to f1news.ru such a decision has been made, and the staff of the organizing Committee of the stage in the capital of Azerbaijan received the relevant notice, officially this will be announced in the near future.
According to Italian media, the same path soon goes and stages in Singapore and Japan. But at the same time, the Grand Prix of Russia, Vietnam, USA, Mexico, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi have a good chance to place.
According to the provisional calendar, the race Grand Prix of Azerbaijan was scheduled for September 20, followed by the stage in the Italian Monza.
The organizers of the season of Formula 1 I expect in 2020 to spend a minimum of 15 stages, which will allow to receive payments from television contracts.
Recall that in early June, the Formula 1 has officially released the timetable for the first eight races of the championship.