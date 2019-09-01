Formula racer 2 Antoine Hubert was killed in the accident in the race on the track in Spa-Francorchamps (video)
Saturday’s race, “Formula 2” in Belgium, lasted only two laps and was never finished due to a massive accident at the exit of the turn “Red water”.
The first lost control of Giuliano Alesi, then in a barrier crashed Antoine Hubert.
Standing after hitting the barrier the car of Antoine Hubert at high speed crashed into the driver Juan Manuel Correa. The car Hubert broke in two, and the American car overturned.
Several riders, including newcomer Marino Sato, also attended the incident. Then on the highway there were red flags, and the pilots went to the boxes. After a half an hour after the incident, the FIA has confirmed that Hubert died from his injuries at 18:35 local time. Correa was taken to the hospital, he is in stable condition.
22-year-old Hubert was the defending champion of the GP3 series and the pilot of the youth program Renault. In this season of Formula 2, he won two races in Monaco and Le Castella, and the arrival of the championship in Belgium, was in eighth place in the overall standings of the pilots.
Antoine was the son of a French rally driver Francois Hubert.
This is the first fatal accident in a major racing series in 2014.
Recall, October 5, 2014 in Formula 1 during a race of the Japan Grand Prix crashed racer team Marussia F1 Jules Bianchi, in difficult weather conditions, the Frenchman failed went off the road, crashing at the speed of 126 km/h in working in the security zone tow.
When confronted Bianchi hit his head on a counterweight of a tow truck, causing a serious head injury. The congestion, measured by the sensors in the headphones, was 92g.
Jules was transported to the nearest hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery to remove the resulting haematoma. The doctors diagnosed diffuse axonal injury of the brain.
The driver was placed in an artificial coma. However, 9 months later – July 17, 2015, it was announced of the death of Bianchi.
After 39 days after the death of Bianchi, on the stage at Pocono was killed IndyCar pilot Justin Wilson.
In Formula 2 fatal incidents has not been since 2009, when a stray wheel killed Henry Surtees.