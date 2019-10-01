“Formula Steinmeier”: Putin broke new threats
The trilateral contact group on Donbass going to 1 October in Minsk again to raise the issue of peace “formula Steinmeier” and perhaps even adopt the relevant document. Russia demands that Ukraine has documented its commitment to implement the plan Steinmeier. A former member of the TAG immortal novel warns against signing: behind evasive formulations lurks risky for Ukraine scenario.
In Russia does not lose hope to succeed and see Ukraine signed the document. “Today, everybody expects that it’s clear — transformed and whether the previous position of the Ukrainian side, the Ukrainian side confirms the departure from previous agreements or, conversely, corrects his previous acknowledgement of its obligations,” — said Putin’s press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, quoted by UNIAN.
In the Kremlin do not exclude that, as before, Ukraine will not agree to the Russian interpretation of the formula of Steinmeier and refuse to sign anything. In this case, Putin threatened that they will seek to the best of their ability the decision of “domestic problems”.
We will remind, Russia in the “formula Steinmeier” requires Ukraine to agree on the elections in ORDA, to hold such election, to secure a special status for Donbass and all this without the guarantees of integrity and security of the electoral process and without any responsibility on Russia for the occupation of the region.
