Formula which will calculate your pension in USA
Most Americans after retirement get money from the social security Administration (SSA), however, many do not understand how to calculate how much they will receive.
However, the knowledge of the formula of calculation of pension is very important, because it helps to assess the level of income you will have after retirement, and to adjust their retirement savings on that data, writes USA Today.
Index of average monthly income
The first step in the formula for calculating pensions is the definition of average monthly earnings or AIME.
To calculate your AIME, the SSA takes the data about your income each year throughout your working life, then income for each year adjusted for inflation (indexed).
In the formula used of 35 years, when you had higher earnings, these years used to determine AIME. The calculation is made by summing up all the indexed earnings for the 35 years, their amount is then divided by 35 to determine the average annual rate and then divided by 12 to determine average monthly income.
The calculation of PIA
Your average indexed monthly income is then used to determine the amount of your pension, officially the figure is called the primary insurance amount or PIA (Primary Insurance Amount). This number along with your age at the time of application for retirement, determines the amount of your initial social security benefits.
The formula for determining the PIA in 2018:
- 90% of the first $895 in your AIME;
- 32% of the part of the AIME between $895 to $5 397;
- 15% of the part of the AIME in excess of $5 397.
Important point: consider the percentages remain constant every year, but the thresholds change. The amount of your pension will be calculated according to this formula, starting from the threshold in that year when you first acquired the right to pension and social security benefits. Under current law, American gets it right when he turns 62.
In other words, if you turned 62 years old in 2015, you need to use in the formula threshold 826 and 4 of $ 980 instead of the values to 2018 — 895 397 dollars and 5 dollars. These values can always be found on the SSA website.
Here is an example of how this works. Suppose you turned 62 in June 2018, and your average monthly income amounted to $ 4,500. Your PIA will be:
- 90% of the first $895 = $805,50
- 32% of the remaining $ 105 4 = 1 133,60 dollars
The combination of these two amounts gives you a PIA in the amount of 2111,10 USD per month. Please note that this is not the actual amount you will receive if you decide that SSA needs to begin to pay you a pension at 62. For the final computation of the amount to which the pensioner receives on the hand, uses several more parameters.
Add COLA
So, your basic pension amount is determined by your income for life and the threshold values in the formula for calculating social insurance which were in force at the time when you turned 62. When you expressed a desire to begin receiving pension payments, this amount will be adjusted to reflect changes in the cost of living (cost-of-living adjustments — COLA), which occurred in the years following the calculation of your pension.
Using the previous example with PIA in the amount of 2111,10 dollars in 2018. Suppose you do not plan to retire until, until you reach full retirement age at 66 years and 4 months, what will happen in 2022.
If the COLA for the period from 2019 to 2022 will amount to 2%, 3%, 2,5% and 0,8%, for example, then these indicators will be applied to your PIA, which will increase your monthly pension to 2300,24 dollar.
Early or late pension
Another important issue is that, when it is most advantageous to begin receiving pension payments: at age 62 or is it necessary to wait until full retirement age. Depending on the year you were born, your full retirement age will be between 66 or 67, or somewhere in between.
If you decide to start to receive a pension before reaching full retirement age, the benefit amount calculated by the previous steps, will decline by 0.56% per month (6,67% per year) for 36 months before you reach full retirement age; and 0.42% per month (5% per year) for 36 months before you reach 62 years.
If you wait until full retirement age, your monthly pension will increase by 0.67% (8% annually) and the amount of your payments may continue to accumulate so until then, until you turn 70 years old.