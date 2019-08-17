ForumDaily your HeadHunter among Russian-speaking Americans
Every Wednesday at the top of the news portal ForumDaily have openings for Russian-speaking Americans. It is demanded and expected selection, which is the same day I read more than a thousand people. We offer a unique opportunity for employers. ForumDaily ready to be your assistant in “bounty hunting” among Russian-speaking Americans.
In order for your ad came out in our weekly review of vacancies in the environment, you need to send it to RM 11 Monday to the email address [email protected] or write information in the feedback form at the bottom of the news.
The Declaration must provide contact information for feedback and detailed information about jobs:
- Job title
- The city
- Company name
- Responsibilities
- Requirements
- Salary
- The company’s Web site
Audience ForumDaily immigrants who have an invaluable benefit in the form of knowledge, not only of English and Russian languages, but the language of the country from which they came, Ukrainian, Belarusian, Moldovan and others.
Our audience for the September 2017 — more than 1.4 million visits, more than 600 thousand readers, more than 3 million pages viewed.
- The offer is valid until the end of August.
- We only work directly with employers. Applications from agencies and we will be glad to see at: [email protected]
Send us your vacancy
Field cannot be empty
Field cannot be empty
Email entered is not correct
Field cannot be empty
Send