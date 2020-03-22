Forward “Bavaria” has donated 1 million Euro to combat coronavirus
Robert and Anna Lewandowski
Forward “Bavaria” and the national team of Poland Robert Lewandowski and his wife Anna donated 1 million euros to fight the pandemic coronavirus, reports Sport Bild.
Thus the 31-year – old has supported the initiative of team-mates Leon Gorecky and Joshua Kimmich, under the name of “We kick Corona”.
“We are all aware of the difficult situation around us, and today we all play on the same team. Let’s be strong in this fight. If we can help someone, let’s do it”, – reads the statement of the Lewandowski family.
Recall Kimmich and Goretzka in equal shares donated in the amount of EUR 1 million in social and charitable organizations.
To Leon and Joshua joined their compatriot, winger “Manchester city” Leroy Sané. He also donated 500 thousand euros for the fight against the pandemic coronavirus.