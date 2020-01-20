Forward “Bavaria” has set a record in the Bundesliga
Thomas müller emotionally said his record
The Munich “Bavaria” in the framework of the 18th round of the Bundesliga left in Berlin, on a stone from “Hertha”, having hammered into gate of owners of the 4 “dry” ball.
Opened the scoring Thomas Muller.
Thus, 30-year-old attacking midfielder set a record in the Bundesliga. The German scored in the national championship for 12 consecutive years from 2009 to 2020.
He was the first who managed similar in the German League.
Recall that Muller plays for Bayern since 2007, during which time he has played 511 matches in all competitions, scoring 191 goals and gave up 181 assist.
This season, he scored 3 goals and 12 assists in 18 matches in the Bundesliga.