Forward “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine suspected anti-doping rule violation, UEFA
December 20, 2019
Artem Besedin
Striker “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine Artem Besedin suspected anti-doping rule violation, UEFA, the official club website.
“Dynamo” has received a notification from UEFA yesterday, December 19.
“At the moment all the details and circumstances are being investigated.
Therefore, and respecting the requirements of confidentiality, FC Dynamo Kyiv” is not able to provide the football community with more detailed information until after the appropriate procedures,” – said in a statement the press service of “white-blue”.