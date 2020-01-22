Forward “Dynamo” named “miner” as its “enemy” (video)
Nazar Rusin
Forward “Dynamo” Nazar Rusin in an interview Sportarena admitted that he never went to Shakhtar Donetsk, and also noted the time spent in Lugansk “Dawn”.
“The staff of “the Dawn”? One team was. All for each other. I haven’t seen… that’s Probably why we played so well. There are all fought for each other. If Viktor Skrypnyk (the head coach of the men – approx. LB.ua) I saw that some player starts to behave arrogantly, he immediately lowered him to the ground.
Will Il “dawn” to compete with Dynamo and Shakhtar? If Skripnik will remain, Yes – if Finance will add a little. Plus, while not enough experience.
Could move to Shakhtar? I’m loyal to Dynamo is my native club. And in Shakhtar I have not moved for any money. Roughly speaking, this club is my enemy”.
Recall Rusin first half of the season spent on loan at Zorya. After the winter break, the striker was returned to “Dinamo” and went with the team on training camp in Turkey.