Forward “Dynamo” on the verge of moving to Monaco
Gerson Rodriguez
Forward Kiev “Dynamo” Gerson Rodriguez, the speaker at the semi-annual lease rights for Turkish the “Ankaragucu”, can change the club residence, reports the newspaper Milliyet.
The 24-year-old player of the national team of Luxembourg is interested in Monaco, owned by Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev.
The scouts of the French club for a long time watching the performances Gerson and have already contacted Dynamo for possible transfer.
It is noted that the transfer of the forward interested personally the head coach of Monaco, Roberto Moreno.
Recall that Rodriguez in the summer of 2019 became the player of “Dynamo”, the members of which attracted his successful performances for the national team, particularly in games against the national team of Ukraine.
Player has played for the white-Blues 12 matches and scored 2 goals, and then winter moved in “Ankaragucu”.
The current contract with Dynamo will be valid till 2024.
Earlier it was reported that Gerson does not want to return to Kiev club.