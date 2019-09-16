Forward of “Barcelona” has established a record in La Liga, and it is not Messi and Suarez (video)
The ANS Faty
In the 4th round of the Spanish La Liga “Barcelona” has managed to get even with Valencia lost the final of the Spanish Cup match at camp Nou ended in victory for the Catalans 5:2.
The match was set to one record achievement of the Championships of Spain – a graduate of the famous Academy of Barcelona “La Masia” the ANS Faty scored the first himself, and then was assisted by Frankie de Jong.
On the day of the match ANS was 16 years and 318 days. Thus, he became the youngest player who scored a goal and assist in a single match in La Liga.
Also in the match against Valencia, the Spaniard of Guinean origin has established two club achievements – he scored the most recent goal of Barca at camp Nou and became the youngest player in the history of Barcelona who scored in two League games in a row (in the previous round against CA Osasuna (2:2) ANS also excelled).