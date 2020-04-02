Forward of the national team of Ukraine have recovered from coronavirus
Vyacheslav Bobrov
Striker of Ukraine national team and Spanish “Fuenlabrada” Vyacheslav Bobrov who was the first of Ukrainian athletes was taken on COVID-19, has recovered from the coronavirus.
On the eve of the basketball player was discharged from the medical institution about this in his Facebook said the chief doctor of the Metropolitan Alexander hospital Lyudmila Antonenko.
“Today we have written of player national team of Ukraine on basketball. Vyacheslav fought with the virus, as befits a real athlete quickly recovered”.
Note that the early 27-year-old suggested that he could be infected at the airport, when going to Ukraine from Spain.