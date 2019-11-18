Found a drink that protects against liver cancer
Scientists at the Queens University in Belfast came to the conclusion that people constantly use coffee is about 50% reduced risk of developing the most common type of liver cancer — hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The message on it appeared on the official website of the University.
The message was preceded by 7.5 years of observations of the condition of almost 472 thousand people who regularly consumed coffee. For a specified period only 3.5 thousand people were diagnosed with cancer of the digestive system, another 88 had been diagnosed with liver cancer.
According to the study authors, the positive effect of the beverage on the risk of developing the deadly disease were recorded after the consideration of many external factors. For example, among coffee drinkers, there were more men in the age. They were more likely to smoke, drink alcohol, have high cholesterol levels. However, chronic diseases such as diabetes, cirrhosis of the liver, they rarely suffered.
It does not say what sort of coffee is preferable. Natural and instant coffee are provided in this plan have the same properties, everything depends on the content of antioxidants.
At the same time, they advise not to overestimate the healing properties coffee: much stronger risk of developing cancer will reduce Smoking cessation, reduction of alcohol consumption, or weight loss. The mechanism by which coffee builds the body’s defense scientists have not yet identified.